Prime Minister Modi alleges leaders of INDIA alliance are obstructing country's development by abusing and threatening him

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the opposition INDIA alliance saying its constituents were working to protect the corrupt and abusing and threatening him to stop the country's development.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, Modi said the upcoming Lok Sabha election was a mission for building a new India and sought the people's blessings to take big and historic decisions in the ruling NDA's third term.

He said the ''sea of saffron'' gathered to hear him shows what the poll results will be on June 4.

PM Modi said leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc were abusing and threatening him to stop the country's development.

The opposition parties were working to protect those indulging in corruption, he said. "When Modi gives a guarantee of the country's security, they abuse me. When Modi fulfills the guarantee of abrogating Article 370 (which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir), they start talking in the language of Pakistan," he said.

''We have to take the rocket of development much higher,'' he said.

The PM said he is a devotee of Lord Mahakal and not afraid of anyone.

"Modi bows either before Lord Mahakal or before the public and for the development of the country and its service, I have also learnt to tolerate abuses," he said.

Modi also said that the opposition leaders abused him when he fulfilled the guarantee of consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple.

In reference to President Murmu, Modi said the Congress conspired to defeat the first tribal woman president of India.

He asked the people to vote in large numbers and break all the polling records.

Polling in Balaghat will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in MP on April 19.

