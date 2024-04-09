Left Menu

"My son Anil Antony should lose in upcoming Lok Sabha polls...": AK Antony

Stating that the Congress party is a religion for him, senior Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday said that his son Anil Antony, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Pathanamthitta, should be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader AK Antony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Stating that the Congress party is a religion for him, senior Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday said that his son Anil Antony, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Pathanamthitta, should be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "My religion is Congress. Anil Antony should lose. Anto Antony should win in Pathanamthitta," AK Antony said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

Antony further attacked the BJP and said that it is trying to destroy the idea of India, adding that the upcoming Lok Sabha poll is a 'do or die' election to regain and protect the idea of India. "The Narendra Modi government and BJP are trying to destroy the idea of India. After this election, the rule of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has to be ended. If Narendra Modi's government comes into power again, the Constitution formed by Dr Ambedkar will be sabotaged. Avoid that danger," he said.

AK Antony also slammed the Communist Party of India and said that the ruling Kerala party had no role in the formation of the Constitution. "Only Congress and Dr Ambedkar can claim credit for the formation of the Indian Constitution. CM Pinarayi Vijayan's party did not have any role in the formation of the Indian constitution. Article 5 of the Constitution says religion is not a matter of citizenship. That was added by Congress," he said.

Kerala, one of the few states where the Congress still has a strong presence. Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the southern state across all 20 seats is scheduled for April 26, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

