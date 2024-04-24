EXPLAINER-What is happening with Venezuela's election?

(Updates with opposition candidate Gonzalez's remarks, details) CARACAS, April 24 (Reuters) -

Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez said he is committed to carrying out a transition that will allow exiled people to return to the country and political prisoners to be freed

, in his first remarks since he was named last week to carry the banner of the opposition coalition into an election later this year. WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

The presidential election, Venezuela's first since 2018, is set to take place on July 28. It is a simple majority-wins vote. The U.S

reimposed oil sanctions on Venezuela this month, accusing President Nicolas Maduro of reneging on deals reached with the opposition to ensure free and fair elections.

WHO IS GONZALEZ? A long-time but low-profile member of the opposition, Gonzalez, 74, has said he did not expect to be a candidate.

The former diplomat, who is known for his calm demeanor

, was originally registered as a placeholder in March, after neither opposition primary winner Maria Corina Machado nor her alternate were able to register. After weeks of internal negotiations and hours before a substitution deadline, the Unitary Platform coalition said Gonzalez would continue

as its candidate .

Gonzalez did not mention his rival Maduro in his April 24 remarks, but said action needed to be taken on poverty, inflation, health and education and that patchy provision of water and electricity is hurting economic growth. WHO ELSE IS RUNNING?

Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, is running for another six-year term. His government has presided over a sharp economic and social deterioration. Seven other candidates, who have minimal support, have also registered to run but are seen as government allies by the opposition.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? Members of the opposition have said they fear any candidate could be subject to a public office ban before the July 28 contest.

A poll by More Consulting this month showed that some 46% of people said they would support the candidate backed by Machado, while 5% said they would back another opposition candidate who has now bowed out in favor of Gonzalez. Some 21% said they would support Maduro. (Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Paul Simao)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)