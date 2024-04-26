PM Modi's Electricfying Roadshow Captivates Bareilly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening led a roadshow here as he waved at the large crowd gathered along the route.

Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle decorated with flowers, Modi held an illuminated 'lotus' symbol and waved it at the people, many of whom carried ''Abki Baar 400 Paar'' placards.

People standing on both sides of the route took selfies and threw flower petals at the cavalcade as the prime minister's vehicle passed them on the road.

The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate from Bareilly Chhatrapal Gangwar.

The roadshow started from the Rajendra Nagar area and ended at the cross-section in DD Puram area, covering a distance of around 1.2 kilometers in around 40 minutes, local party officials said.

Bareilly, located at the heart of Rohilkhand region of western UP, is considered a bastion of the BJP. This time the party has picked Chhatrapal Gangwar, a former junior minister in the state, over sitting eight-time MP Santosh Gangwar as its candidate from Bareilly.

Modi held a mega poll rally in support of BJP candidates in Aonla area of Bareilly on Thursday. Bareilly will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

