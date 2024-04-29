Left Menu

Congress withdraws Akshay Bam's candidature for Indore Lok Sabha seat

Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew from the Indore Lok Sabha race. The seat, currently held by BJP's Shankar Lalwani, will see polling on May 13. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya extended an invitation to Bam to join the BJP.

Congress nominee from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, has withdrawn his candidature, an official said on Monday.

The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.

An official confirmed that Bam has withdrawn his candidature.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Bam was welcome to join the BJP. ''Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma,'' he said in the post.

