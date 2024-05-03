Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: Annamalai to address BJP's Social Media Volunteers Meet on May 5

BJP State President of Tamil Nadu K Annamalai will be the main speaker in the meeting, to whom hundreds of social media volunteers from Delhi are likely to listen.

Lok Sabha polls: Annamalai to address BJP's Social Media Volunteers Meet on May 5
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a Social Media Volunteers Meet at the party's headquarters in Delhi on May 5 in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai will be the main speaker in the meeting. Hundreds of social media volunteers from Delhi are likely to listen to him.

In this sequence, Delhi BJP has called for its social media volunteer meet immediately after the nomination of candidates in a planned manner. Delhi BJP Social Media Head Dr Rohit Upadhyay said, "Delhi BJP Social Media Department has already been exposing the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and now in the 2024 elections also this unethical alliance of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress will be defeated by a big margin. Our social media warriors are ready to defeat."

He added that in Delhi, people who are active on social media and talk about political issues, especially the youth, have been engaged on a large scale in view of the Lok Sabha elections. "For this, a big conference of social media volunteers has been organized in the BJP office on May 5 which will be presided over by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva," he said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva mentioned that in view of the increasing popularity of social media, this step of Delhi BJP will prove to be effective immediately after the nomination of candidates and through these social media warriors, BJP's political fight will be further strengthened. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are 'shameless' and even after getting caught in scams and corruption, they want to form a government in Delhi to unleash unrestrained loot in the country.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the INDI alliance committed betrayal with Jharkhand and that the INDI bloc that brought jungle raj to Bihar has now started spreading jungle raj in Jharkhand as well. (ANI)

