BJP 'world's most corrupt party', says AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP on Sunday launched an attack on the BJP over corruption and the electoral bonds issue, calling the saffron party the ''world's most corrupt party'', as it ramped up campaigning in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.

From a walkathon to roadshows to public meetings, AAP held multiple programmes in the national capital on Sunday. In the morning, a walkathon was organised in Rajinder Nagar under the ''Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'' campaign. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party is telling people how after 2014 the ''Modi washing machine'' has been washing away the stains of corrupt people by taking their support and making them ministers. Singh also said the electoral bonds have been ''revealed to be a scam''. ''The BJP took bribes and gave business through electoral bonds. The name of the world's most corrupt party is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the world's most corrupt leader, who is the patron of the corrupt,'' he charged. Under a seat-share arrangement, the Congress has fielded candidates from three seats in Delhi while AAP is contesting from four. The two parties are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Later, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai orchestrated a 'Sankalp Sabha' in the heart of the Hari Nagar and the Dwarka assembly segments, rallying supporters behind AAP's West Delhi candidate Mahabal Mishra. The people of Delhi have resolved to ''teach a lesson to this dictatorial regime'' for sending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail through their votes, he said.

Rai, AAP's Delhi convenor, said the ''400-plus'' slogan is the only answer BJP leaders have for everything. ''Ask them why inflation has increased, why 'lathi' was used on farmers, why atrocities were committed against women in Manipur, why the son of the man who wronged our wrestler daughters is contesting the elections. The BJP leaders have no answer,'' Rai charged.

That is why BJP leaders are saying that its tally will cross 400 seats in these elections, he claimed and added the people of the country, however, are saying that the BJP will lose. The opposition INDIA bloc has been attacking the BJP over its ''400-paar (400-plus)'' slogan, saying it is aimed at changing the Constitution and ending the reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes.

Rai noted that the people of West Delhi voted for a BJP candidate in the last two elections and said, ''But this time, the people want to defeat the BJP and make Mahabal Mishra win. This time Mahabal Mishra is going to become the MP from West Delhi.'' Today, the entire Delhi has stood up together to ''defeat the arrogance of the BJP by giving the answer to jail with their votes'', he said.

''Delhiites made Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister for three consecutive terms. He provided 24-hour free electricity and water, free bus travel for women and pilgrimage for the elderly. He built good schools and hospitals … Now, the government is going to provide Rs 1,000 to every woman in every family,'' the minister said. ''Even though he is in jail today, Delhiites who elected him are outside. Delhiites have the power of vote,'' he added.

Polling for the national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)