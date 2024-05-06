"If such huge amount is recovered from a servant...": BJP's Babulal Marandi attacks Congress over Jharkhand cash haul

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered a huge cash haul from the residence of a household help linked to Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary to Congress leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said that if such huge amount is recovered from a servant, we cannot imagine how much amount or cash could be recovered from their leaders. Addressing a press conference, Marandi demanded the Jharkhand CM to investigate the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"You all know today's incident. You must have seen the Ulgulan rally organized a few days back in solidarity with Hemant Soren. It was displayed that Hemant Soren has nothing to do with corruption. But the reality is that Hemant Soren or the government, everyone is deeply rooted in corruption. Hemant Soren has faded the pride and identity of Adivasis by looting the natural minerals and other things in Jharkhand. A party (Congress) was there whose MP's house (Dheeraj Sahu) was raided and a huge amount was recovered. We have seen the last counting of cash of approximately 3.5 hundred crores," he said. Further, the BJP Jharkhand chief said that Rahul Gandhi is to visit Jharkhand tomorrow and he should speak about the recovery.

"Today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi keeps saying that he will do X-rays of properties. He is to visit Jharkhand tomorrow. I would urge him to say something about this recovery. If such a huge amount is recovered from a servant, we cannot imagine how much amount or cash could be recovered from their leaders. They have become hopeless and want to use the money," Babulal Marandi added. "We demand from the incumbent CM to investigate the matter by CBI. He should take cognizance of the letters written by the ED and handover the matter to CBI," the BJP Jharkhand chief said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam urged patience and restraint in jumping to conclusions after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid that uncovered over Rs 20 crore from the residence of a household help linked to Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary to minister Alamgir Alam. "Sanjiv Lal is a government employee. He is my secretary. Sanjiv Lal has already been a personal secretary of two former ministers. There are several government employees and we usually appoint personal secretary based on experience. It is not right to comment on the raids before the ED investigation is completed," Alam said. (ANI)

