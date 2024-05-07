White house: US aware of soldier reportedly detained in Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House is aware of a report that a U.S. soldier was detained in Russia over the weekend, national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.
