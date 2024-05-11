Left Menu

MLAs must promote harmony and unity among all citizens, not divide them along religious lines

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane urged Palghar Hindus to vote for his party for safety, alleging that voting for the INDI and MVA alliances supports "love jihad" and "land jihad." He criticized the Congress for aligning with Pakistan and questioned Lord Ram's existence. Rane emphasized the importance of voting for the BJP, which also governs the state, to accelerate development. The BJP's Hemant Savara faces Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Bharti Kamdi and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi's Rajesh Patil in the Palghar polls on May 20.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:28 IST
MLAs must promote harmony and unity among all citizens, not divide them along religious lines
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane on Saturday said Hindus in Palghar must vote for the party that will ensure their safety and asserted opting for the opposition INDI and MVA alliances was a ''vote for love jihad and land jihad''.

Addressing a press conference, the Kankavli MLA attacked the Congress and claimed it was speaking the language of Pakistan in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

''Hindus are ready to take revenge for the brutal way sadhus were killed here,'' he said in a reference to the April 16, 2020 incident in Gadchinchle village where two sadhus and their driver was lynched by a mob amid the coronavirus lockdown while they were travelling in a car from Mumbai to Surat.

''Hindus in Palghar must vote for the party that will ensure their safety. If they vote for anyone else, then there is sure to be danger ahead,'' said Rane, who is the BJP's joint observer for Palghar (ST) Lok Sabha seat.

Attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress, he said, ''Voting for the opposition INDI alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi is a vote for love jihad and land jihad. The Congress speaks the language of Pakistan. It even questioned the existence of Lord Ram.'' Asked about issues pertaining to Palghar, Rane said he would need time to answer with technical details, but asserted that voting for the candidates from the same party ruling in the state and at the Centre would speed up development.

The BJP has fielded Hemant Savara, son of former state minister late Vishnu Savara, from Palghar. He will take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Bharti Kamdi and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi's Rajesh Patil. Polls will be held on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024