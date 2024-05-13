Left Menu

Cong demands Prajwal Revanna's extradition from Germany in murder case

The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make all efforts to bring back Karnatakas JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country after sexual abuse allegations surfaced against him.Talking to reporters, the Congress women wing president Alka Lamba said the party will show black flags to Modi during his rally and roadshow in Mumbai on May 15 and 17.You should bring back Prajwal Revanna and hand him over to the Karnataka government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:13 IST
Cong demands Prajwal Revanna's extradition from Germany in murder case
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make all efforts to bring back Karnataka's JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country after sexual abuse allegations surfaced against him.

Talking to reporters, the Congress' women wing president Alka Lamba said the party will show black flags to Modi during his rally and roadshow in Mumbai on May 15 and 17.

''You should bring back Prajwal Revanna and hand him over to the Karnataka government. The silence of PM and BJP leaders is like supporting the accused,'' Lamba said.

The Centre must make talk to Germany to get back Revanna, she said. After the sexual abuse allegations surfaced, Revanna fled to Germany.

''We will show you (Modi) black flags and gherao you even if you arrest us,'' Lamba said, adding her party is making plans for the agitation during the PM's visit to Mumbai.

So far three FIRs have been registered in Hassan, Mysuru and Bengaluru against Revanna, the NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha constituency candidate, and his father H D Revanna in connection with the sexual abuse allegations.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case following a complaint by the State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

The JD(S) leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024