"BJP's Titanic of jumlas is sinking...": Congress leader Gurdeep Sappal

Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal on Monday slammed the Bharatiiya Janata Party stating that the ruling party's "Titanic of Jumlas" is going to sink after four phases of voting. Addressing a press conference in Shimla, CWC member Gurdeep Singh Sappal said, "The promises made to the public have now been exposed. It is a clear indication till the fourth phase that their (BJP) Titanic of Jumlas is sinking. INDIA bloc will form government in the country. Modi government has worked to weaken the army by introducing the Agniveer Yojana. If the Congress government is formed, this scheme will be stopped and the old system will be started again. Modi has been calling Himachal his second home but during the disaster, he treated the state like a stranger and kept mum."

He further said that apples are the backbone of the economy of Himachal Pradesh but "instead of fulfilling the promises made to the apple growers, the government has reduced the import duty". Sappal said that the agreement made with the WTO by Anand Sharma, a minister in the former Congress government, is cited, due to which the intention of the BJP, which has been in power for ten years, has become clear.

"If the Modi government is calling itself powerful by removing Article 370, then doesn't it have the courage to change one signature?" If the BJP is saying that Anand Sharma signed the WTO agreement, when was it? It's been ten years since they were in power," he said. If the Modi government is calling itself powerful by removing Article 370, then doesn't it have the courage to change one signature?

Sappal highlighted the initiatives taken by UPA governments before 2014, adding that BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weakened the education system. "The country had made a lot of progress in nuclear, space and other sectors before 2014. No new work has been done in this area after 2014. The Modi government has also weakened the education system. Private institutions are being set up. The Modi government is creating an army of illiterate people in the country," he said.

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)