Prominent Haryana Leader Rohita Rewri Joins Congress

Rohita Rewri, former BJP MLA of Panipat City, on Tuesday joined the Congress, with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claiming there is a wave in favour of the grand old party in the state.

Hooda welcomed Rewri into the party fold in Rohtak and said her joining will strengthen the Congress' hold in the Panipat region.

He said the former BJP leader has joined the party unconditionally and will get due respect and place in the party, Hooda said responding to a question by a reporter.

Claiming there is a wave in favour of the Congress in the state amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Hooda said the party will win all the nine seats it is contesting, as well as the Kurukshetra seat, being fought by its INDIA bloc ally AAP.

''I have toured entire Haryana. The Congress is getting huge public support and there is a wave in favour of the party,'' he said, asserting that the party will ''win all the seats with a clean sweep''.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Rohita Rewri, who served as Panipat MLA from 2014-2019, said she left the BJP as she ''did not get due respect''.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said Rewri joining the Congress will further strengthen the party.

Bhan also mentioned that she has served as Panipat Mayor as well.

''Joining of many leaders from the ruling party and other parties in the recent weeks and months indicates that a Congress wave is blowing (in the country),'' he said.

Hooda said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are among the senior leaders who will be campaigning for the party in the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana.

The former chief minister claimed every section of society is fed up with the BJP government.

''They did not fulfil the promises they made. When we were in power, Haryana was ahead in several developmental parameters, including per capita income, investments, and employment opportunities,'' he said.

''What is the situation now? The state is currently number one in unemployment; law and order has deteriorated and everyone feels unsafe,'' he added.

''This government has failed on all fronts, it is a non-performing government and people want to get rid of it,'' Hooda said targeting the BJP dispensation in the state.

Voting for all ten parliamentary seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven-phase elections on May 25.

