BJP brings censure motion at MCD House over Maliwal's assault allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought a censure motion at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's allegations of assault by Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant at the Chief Minister's residence. In the censure motion brought by Leader of Opposition in the Corporation Raja Iqbal Singh and Councillor Yogesh Verma, they said, "If the Aam Aadmi Party members and Rajya Sabha MPs are not safe in the Chief Minister's residence, then what will be the guarantee for the safety of the women of the Delhi. It is worth thinking about."

Speaking to ANI about the censure motion, BJP Councillor Raja Iqbal Singh said, "Today we had brought the censure motion and Councilors of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, irrespective of party lines, were in support of it. The entire House wanted to condemn the indecent behaviour meted out to Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his PA at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house." Raja Iqbal Singh said "This exposes the double character of CM Arvind Kejriwal. On one hand, they talk about women's safety across the country, but their own Rajya Sabha member and former chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in her own residence. The Mayor knew that all the councilors would support this censure motion, so he adjourned the House."

In reaction to the censure motion brought by the BJP and the uproar in the Corporation House regarding this issue, Mayor Shaili Oberoi said that this was not an issue of the Corporation. Speaking to ANI, Mayor Shaili Oberoi said, "The BJP councilors have only one objective- to create obstruction in the proceedings of the House. They have to raise issues that have nothing to do with the Corporation. This is the House of Delhi Municipal Corporation. Hence only the issues of the Corporation should be raised here. Let us talk about public works here. But this time also, the BJP Councilors created a ruckus and disrupted the proceedings of the House."On this reply of Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Raja Iqbal said that if such an incident happens to the Mayor tomorrow, we will be found standing in solidarity with the Mayor.

"Any such incident, which affects the citizens of the country, should be raised in the House. If a woman member of Rajya Sabha and former chairperson of the Women's Commission misbehaved in the Chief Minister's House, then is this not an issue? Should we not raise it in the House? If the Mayor is treated like this tomorrow, we will be found standing with him," Iqbal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)