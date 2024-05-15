Ukraine calls Putin comment about possible dialogue to end war 'hypocritical'

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments on possible negotiations over his war in Ukraine as "hypocritical" on Wednesday.

"Once again, Putin's hypocritical 'negotiation' activity... At the same time, Russia continues to burn cities in Donbas and is trying to break through in Kharkiv region, while simultaneously scaling up crimes against civilians," he said on X.

