Ukraine's Zelenskiy postpones foreign visits amid Russian offensive
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:16 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has postponed all upcoming foreign visits, his press secretary said on Wednesday, amid Russia's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.
"Volodymyr Zelenskiy has instructed that all international events scheduled for the coming days be postponed and new dates coordinated," Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook.
