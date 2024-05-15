Left Menu

BJP Exploiting Religious Issues to Divert Public Attention: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of using religion to divert attention and evade accountability. She stated that the BJP prioritizes soliciting votes through religion rather than serving the public. Vadra highlighted the BJP candidate's alleged threats against village heads and criticized the party's use of electoral bonds to fund elections. She emphasized the Congress's commitment to serving women, farmers, and youth, highlighting the promises made in their manifesto.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:07 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP of diverting people's attention and bringing up religion during elections.

Gandhi said the government was not accountable to the people in the last 10 years due to this ''politics of religion''.

''The leaders of BJP have realised that they can come to power after tricking you in the name of religion,'' she said addressing a rally in support of her brother and Congress' Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat candidate Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP's leaders, right from Narendra Modi to the BJP candidate from Rae Bareli all think that there is no need to work for the public and ''divert your attention in the name of religion'' during elections, she added.

BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh has been fielded against Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi said there are two kinds of politics being done in the country: one is truthful, devoted and willing to work for the voters, while the other is the politics of BJP -- they play with your emotions, seek votes in the name of religion and remain in power without caring for voters.

She also alleged that the BJP's candidate from Rae Bareli is threatening village heads for votes.

Targeting the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, Gandhi said, ''They call us corrupt. But the Congress party could not become a rich party in 55 years (it was in power), but the BJP has become the richest party in the world within 10 years.'' Recounting the Congress' promises made in its 'Nyay Patra' -- its manifesto -- Gandhi said a government led by the party will work for women, farmers and youth who have been neglected by the BJP.

Polling in Rae Bareli is on May 20, the fifth round of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

