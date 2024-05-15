BJP Chief Nadda Urges Voters to Hold Anti-Ram, Anti-National Candidates Accountable

Launching a scathing attack on opposition INDIA bloc, BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said this election is about holding those accountable who oppose the core values of 'Ram', nationalism, reservation, Sanatan Dharma and the Constitution and hinder the Centre's mission to make India 'Viksit Bharat'.

He accused the opposition leaders, including RJD, of misleading the electorate in the name of providing employment to youths. ''They will first take the land of the poor before giving them jobs. If anyone can do good for the poor, then it's only the NDA government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' said Nadda while addressing an election rally here in support of Lovely Anand, the NDA nominee from Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency.

The allusion was apparently to the land-for-jobs scam during RJD supremo's tenure as the railway minister in the Manmohan Singh government. The scam is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

''When Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of UPA, she had raised questions of the existence of Lord Ram and the then government gave an affidavit in the court terming him as fiction (imaginary). This election is to punish those who are anti-Ram, anti-national, anti-reservation, anti-Sanatan Dharma and against the Constitution. This election is also to punish those who are opposing the Centre's initiatives to make India a 'Viksit Bharat''', Nadda said.

''Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had denigrated Sanatan Dharma as dengue, malaria etc. No Congress leader condemned his statement. They are anti-Sanatan Dharma'', said Nadda.

Nadda said the party led by Lalu Prasad stands for 'Rishwatkhor Jungleraj Dal'. He accused the opposition coalition of ''protecting'' corrupt people, whereas Modi was ''striving hard'' to end corruption in the country. ''A majority of the leaders of the INDIA bloc, including those of the Congress and RJD, are either in jail or out on bail,'' he added.

''We have a PM who is working for the country and on the other hand, you have the INDIA bloc, a 'parivar bachao, dynasty bachao' alliance,'' he said and alleged that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav are all out on bail.

Reiterating that the BJP-led NDA will win 400-plus Lok Sabha seats, including all 40 in Bihar, Nadda asserted that the eastern state has developed only under NDA rule. ''Bihar is also likely to get Rs 3 lakh-crore aid from the Centre for its overall development'', he said.

''Modi's only aim is welfare of every person. But INDIA bloc leaders want to give reservation on religious lines. The Congress is giving tickets to those belonging to 'tukde-tukde' gang,'' Nadda added.

On Indian economy, Nadda said, ''All major economies in the world are in trouble and there is only one bright spot in this economic scenario of the world and that is India. We were on the 11th spot when Modi came to power and now we are the fifth-largest economy leaving behind Britain and other strong countries. India will be the third major economy in the coming years''.

Sheohar, Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj will go to polls on May 25 (sixth phase) in Bihar.

