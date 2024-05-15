Left Menu

TMC's Abhishek Predicts BJP's Demise at Centre

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the exit of the BJP government at the Centre is inevitable.Addressing a rally in support of Arambagh Lok Sabha candidate Mitali Bagh at Purshurah, Banerjee said once a change in government takes place at the Centre, all the dues owed to West Bengal under various central schemes will be realised and used for peoples welfare.I urge upon people to give an appropriate reply to the BJP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:17 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said the exit of the BJP government at the Centre is inevitable.

Addressing a rally in support of Arambagh Lok Sabha candidate Mitali Bagh at Purshurah, Banerjee said once a change in government takes place at the Centre, all the dues owed to West Bengal under various central schemes will be realised and used for people's welfare.

''I urge upon people to give an appropriate reply to the BJP. It is imminent that the saffron party will be ousted from power and a change will take place'', Banerjee, also the nephew of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, said.

''The Trinamool Congress will play a decisive role in the formation of the INDIA bloc government at the Centre. Once this happens, all the central dues which the state owes, around Rs 1.65 lakh-crore, will be realised in three months and spent for the welfare of people of the state'', Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress leader claimed that the Centre had stopped all fundings under the 100 days' work and other central schemes to West Bengal for the last three years.

''Time has come to rebuff those who are depriving the people of the state. While the BJP has stopped funding, the Trinamool Congress is spending on various social welfare schemes in West Bengal'', he said.

''BJP is anti-national. See how prestige of women of Sandeshkhali have been lowered by the saffron party by paying money to make false allegations of rape'', he said. In the process, BJP has also demeaned West Bengal, he added.

Banerjee, who is contesting from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, said BJP is now talking of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

''If UCC is implemented, then the most affected persons will be those from the backward classes'', he said.

