Left Menu

Mumbai: In a first, 543 senior citizens and 9 PwDs cast votes from home for fifth phase

A total of 543 senior citizens and nine differently-abled people or persons with disabilities (PwD's) from Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central constituencies cast their votes from home for fifthe phase on May 14 and 15.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:06 IST
Mumbai: In a first, 543 senior citizens and 9 PwDs cast votes from home for fifth phase
Senior citizen casts votes from home (Image/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first-of-its-kind home-voting facility for elderly people and persons with disabilities started in two of the constituencies of Mumbai. A total of 543 senior citizens and nine differently-abled people or persons with disabilities (PwDs) from Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central constituencies cast their votes from home for the fifth phase on May 14 and 15.

According to Collector and District Election Officer Sanjay Yadav, "The Election Commission of India has provided the facility of home voting through postal ballot by postal voting team for the first time to senior citizens above 85 years of age, PwD voters in Lok Sabha elections. Home voting has started in both the Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai-Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. So far, 543 senior citizens and nine differently-abled people or persons with disabilities voters have exercised their right to vote through home voting." Maharashtra is set to go on polls for its fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

The constituencies that will be part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include- Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South. Mumbai South constituency is set to witness an intense battle between two factions of the same party, the Sena vs Sena battle.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi picked the two-time MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant from the seat. Sawant has successfully won the crucial seat in the past two elections under the Shiv Sena banner. On the other hand, the Mahayuti alliance has fielded Yamini Jadhav, a leader from the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena. She is the MLA from the Byculla assembly seat. In Mumbai South Central senior UBT Sena leader Anil Desai is pitted against the sitting MP Rahul Shewale who represents the Shiv Sena -Eknath Shinde faction. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024