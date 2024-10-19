Suburban Train Derailed at Kalyan Station: No Injuries Reported

A suburban train derailed on Friday while entering a platform at Kalyan station, located 60 kilometres from the main city, an official reported. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The derailment occurred on platform number 2 at around 9:00 p.m. when the Titwala-CSMT train's rear coach derailed while moving at a slow speed. According to Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila, the derailed coach is expected to be re-railed by midnight.

As a result of the incident, four long-distance trains from CSMT were diverted via an alternative route. Passengers faced delays and heavy crowding as services on the mainline were disrupted, awaiting clearance from the authorities for safety checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)