Local Train Derails at Kalyan Station: No Injuries Reported

A train derailment occurred at Kalyan station platform two on Friday night, when a coach went off the tracks. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to a railway official. The train was en route to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A train has derailed at Kalyan station in a dramatic incident that occurred on platform two, local railway officials confirmed.

The derailment took place on a Friday night while the train was on its way to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Remarkably, no injuries have been reported.

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, a single coach went off the track, causing the derailment. The affected train was part of the crucial lifeline connecting the Mumbai region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

