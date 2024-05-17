"Kejriwal cannot manage his own life...walking with an assualter": Smriti Irani

Asserting that the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail is having no impact in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Aam Aadmi Party chief is "unable to manage his own life" and is seen walking with a person who allegedly assaulted Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal. When asked in an interview with ANI about Kejriwal boosting the hopes of the INDIA bloc through his "aggressive" campaigning, BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani said, "Delhi CM is walking around with the assaulter, which has been admitted by the AAP. Kejriwal is fighting for 22 seats. He cannot manage his own life. He left the mic when a question was asked about Swati Maliwal."

Delhi Police has filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of Swati Maliwal and the details of the FIR have revealed shocking details. In her complaint, Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal's personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area on May 13 when she had gone to the Civil Lines residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks "Vote for me so that I don't have to go to jail," Irani questioned whether the AAP chief feels that the Supreme Court will be influenced by his victory. "Who says vote for me so that I can come out of jail? Normally politicians say vote for me so that I can build houses for the poor. Is he of the opinion that the Supreme Court would be influenced by his victory? Is he declaring that he has such control over SC then SC have to take action," she said.

On Arvind Kejriwal's remarks that all sitting Chief Ministers including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be sidelined by the BJP's top leadership, Irani said, "His own position is under threat. Our voters are extremely sharp, they know that they are voting for Modi. Modi is not Arvind Kejriwal who walks around with assaulters." Smriti Irani also questioned the unity in the INDIA bloc. She asked the opposition alliance to name their Prime Ministerial candidate.

"What alliance is this where Channi in Punjab is abusing the alliance partner? They should tell who will be the Prime Minister on a weekly, monthly or yearly basis. But they are even silent on that," she said. Irani further said that the whole country is the family of Prime Minister Modi. On dynastic politics, she said, "The issue is not who in terms of hierarchy is working where in any political organisation, the issue is whether an entire political organisation is beholden and run literally by one family only."

She further said that it was the Congress party that started talking about wealth assessment which brought the 'Mangalsutra' angle into the political debate. "From where did this debate on Mangalsutra originate? Congress and the Gandhi family said that everyone's wealth would be assessed. Does Mangalsutra is not considered the wealth of women?" she asked.

In Amethi, Union Minister Smriti Irani is pitted against Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) has named Nanhe Singh Chauhan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Raebareli, where his mother was a five-time MP, before taking the Rajya Sabha route to the Parliament this year.

Polling for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

