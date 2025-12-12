Left Menu

Outrage as Landlord Arrested for Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl in Odisha

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord in Odisha, leading to widespread outrage. The incident occurred while her parents were away, and the accused threatened her. He has been arrested under the POCSO Act. The girl's condition is now stable, and authorities are ensuring justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An alarming incident in Odisha has led to widespread condemnation, following the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl by her landlord. The heinous act occurred on December 4, during the absence of the child's parents, and was reported to the Mahila Police Station on Thursday.

Authorities swiftly arrested the accused, who is now facing charges under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. The girl's father stated that the offender took advantage of their absence and threatened his daughter into silence. Medical treatment was promptly administered at Capital Hospital, where the child's condition is reportedly stable.

Urmila Mohapatra of the State Commission for Women, Odisha, visited the hospital and assured the public that strict action will be pursued to ensure justice for the survivor. The opposition BJD has also expressed outrage and plans to visit the victim, emphasizing their support for taking definitive action and preventing future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

