JMM Ousts Sita Soren: 6-Year Ban Shakes Party Ranks
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) expelled Sita Soren, sister-in-law of jailed ex-CM Hemant Soren, for six years over “anti-party activities”. Soren, joining BJP in March, cited neglect by JMM since her husband’s 2009 death. She will contest from Dumka, replacing BJP’s Sunil Soren, who won against JMM’s Shibu Soren in 2019.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday expelled Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, from the primary membership of the party for six years.
She was expelled for "anti-party activities", the JMM said in a release. Sita Soren, a three-term MLA, had joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 20, citing ''isolation'' and ''neglect'' by the JMM since the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.
The BJP has fielded her from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, replacing sitting MP Sunil Soren, who had defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 polls by a margin of 47,590 votes.
Dumka will go to polls on June 1.
