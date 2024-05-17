JMM Ousts Sita Soren: 6-Year Ban Shakes Party Ranks

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday expelled Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, from the primary membership of the party for six years.

She was expelled for "anti-party activities", the JMM said in a release. Sita Soren, a three-term MLA, had joined the BJP in New Delhi on March 20, citing ''isolation'' and ''neglect'' by the JMM since the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

The BJP has fielded her from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, replacing sitting MP Sunil Soren, who had defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in the 2019 polls by a margin of 47,590 votes.

Dumka will go to polls on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)