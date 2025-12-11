Italian Security Firms Under Scrutiny: A Crackdown on Worker Exploitation
Prosecutors have placed four Italian private security firms under judicial administration for alleged worker exploitation, paying wages below poverty levels. The investigation is part of a two-year crackdown on labor abuses in various sectors. The firms, employing about 800 workers, face oversight to ensure compliance with labor laws.
In a significant move against labor exploitation, prosecutors have placed four Italian private security firms under judicial administration. The firms, scrutinized for paying wages below the poverty line, are part of a larger crackdown spanning various industries in Italy.
The judicial documents reveal the alleged exploitation, with hourly wages between 5.81 and 6.82 euros, clearly below the poverty line. Employees reportedly struggled to make ends meet, with some working excessive hours without adequate pay.
The court-appointed administrators will oversee compliance with labor rules and ensure fair treatment of the approximately 800 employees. This action follows a broader investigation into labor practices in the private security, logistics, and fashion sectors over the past two years.
