Left Menu

Italian Security Firms Under Scrutiny: A Crackdown on Worker Exploitation

Prosecutors have placed four Italian private security firms under judicial administration for alleged worker exploitation, paying wages below poverty levels. The investigation is part of a two-year crackdown on labor abuses in various sectors. The firms, employing about 800 workers, face oversight to ensure compliance with labor laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:42 IST
Italian Security Firms Under Scrutiny: A Crackdown on Worker Exploitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant move against labor exploitation, prosecutors have placed four Italian private security firms under judicial administration. The firms, scrutinized for paying wages below the poverty line, are part of a larger crackdown spanning various industries in Italy.

The judicial documents reveal the alleged exploitation, with hourly wages between 5.81 and 6.82 euros, clearly below the poverty line. Employees reportedly struggled to make ends meet, with some working excessive hours without adequate pay.

The court-appointed administrators will oversee compliance with labor rules and ensure fair treatment of the approximately 800 employees. This action follows a broader investigation into labor practices in the private security, logistics, and fashion sectors over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025