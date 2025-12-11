Left Menu

US-India Tensions Over Trade and Immigration Policies

US lawmakers express concerns over the Trump administration's policies like the $100,000 fee on H1B visas and tariffs on India, which are affecting American businesses and US-India relations. They emphasize the importance of a strong US-India partnership for economic and strategic interests, despite political and trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US lawmakers have raised alarms over the Trump administration's policies, such as the hefty $100,000 fee on H1B visas and significant tariffs on Indian goods, stating that these measures negatively impact American companies and bilateral relations with India.

Addressing a House committee hearing, US Representative Ami Bera emphasized the longstanding bipartisan support for the US-India partnership, highlighting its crucial role in economic and geopolitical strategies for peace and prosperity. Witnesses at the hearing included experts from various foundations and organizations.

However, challenges persist, particularly concerning trade tariffs and US engagement with Pakistan. Despite these hurdles, there remains a pathway for future collaboration if these issues are successfully addressed between the United States and India.

