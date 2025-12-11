Mountaineer's Legal Battle Over Everest Conquest Recognition

Mountaineer Madhusudan Patidar is challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's selection of Bhawna Dehariya for the top Vikram Award in the adventure sports category. Patidar, who summited Everest in 2017, contends that the 2023 award decision ignored his seniority and achievements.

The single judge initially dismissed Patidar's plea, seeing no error in awarding Dehariya, who topped Everest in 2019. However, Patidar has now filed a writ appeal before a division bench, seeking to prevent the award's presentation pending the appeal.

The controversy hinges on the Madhya Pradesh Awards Rules 2021, which require consistent adventure sports participation over five years. Patidar argues that the absence of a 2022 award notification entitles him to the 2023 award. The prestigious award, established in 1972, offers a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and a government position.

(With inputs from agencies.)