"Yogi Slams Cong Leaders, Claims 'Aurangzeb's Spirit' Influences Jizya-like Tax Proposal"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the spirit of Aurangzeb has entered bodies of Congress leaders and they want to levy tax on the lines of Jizya imposed on non-Muslims during the Mughal king's era.

Addressing an election rally in favour of BJP leader and NDA nominee Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran Lok Sabha seat, Adityanath alleged that the opposition INDIA block is preparing to impose inheritance tax on people if it comes to power. "The spirit of Aurangzeb has entered the bodies of Congress leaders. That is the reason they are preparing to impose inheritance tax which is similar to Jizya levied on the Hindus during Aurangzeb's rule," the BJP leader said.

Describing the Congress's alleged inheritance tax plan as "dangerous", he claimed it will snatch away the assets and rights of people. "It is part of the Congress' politics of appeasement. They also want to provide reservations on the basis of religion to benefit Muslims only. The Congress and RJD are trying to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of quotas and divert those to Muslims," Adityanath said.

Without mentioning Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar by name, he said those singing paeans for Pakistan should not live in India.

''They are a burden on this country… they must go there and beg," the UP chief minister said.

Aiyar in an interview said it is important to respect Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and has 'nuclear bombs'. BJP leaders of late have been mentioning this comment to attack Congress, though Aiyar said the interview was old.

Urging people in Bihar to vote for the NDA only, Yogi said, "The RJD has become a problem like its ally Congress which we tackled effectively in UP reducing their strength to just two in the assembly and in the Lok Sabha polls, they will not be able to open the account".

Attacking the Samajwadi Party without naming it, the BJP leader said, "Like the RJD here, we had a family ruling the roost in UP unleashing goonda-raj in the state. We put an end to this." The people of Bihar should ensure that RJD is defeated in this electoral battle, he said adding that vote for the NDA will put an end to "goonda raj".

''When the Central government under the leadership of (PM Narendra) Modi Ji is focusing on digital India, RJD leaders are talking about lantern (RJD's party symbol). Lalu Prasad ji can't think beyond his family," he said.

Adityanath claimed that there is neither curfew nor riot in UP since criminals there are either in jail or rotting in hell. "People of Bihar must ensure a third term to Modi Ji for Viksit Bharat and developed Bihar," he said.

The UP CM alleged that the Congress and RJD used to question the existence of Lord Ram. "The ongoing elections are a choice between Ram bhakts and Ram drohis. Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko laayenge (We will bring those to power who brought Ram Lala to Ayodhya temple)'', he said.

Saran is witnessing a contest between BJP veteran Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD's Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad. Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

