We are PM Modi's candidate, where is the confusion?: BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Saran seat, Rajiv Pratap Rudy said on Saturday that if party's any candidate wins, it's the victory of Prime Minister Modi and there is no confusion in it, asserting that all BJP's candidates are PM Modi's candidate. "Where is the confusion that we are seeking votes in the name of PM Modi? All votes are his votes. If 80 crore people in the country are getting ration and there is electricity supply in every village - we are PM Modi's candidate. If we win, PM Modi wins. If PM Modi wins, Rajiv Pratap Rudy wins. So, what is the confusion?" Rudy said.

BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy is in the electoral fray against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya. In the 2019 election, Rajiv Pratap Rudy got 4,99,342 votes beating RJD's Chandrika Roy who got 3,60,913 votes.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the people are demanding change in 2024. "The people of the country are demanding change in 2024. 'Bharatiya Janata pareshaan hai Bharatiya Janata Party se'. The youth whose paper has been leaked are saying that they would now leak BJP's election. BJP does not talk about work and they do not do any work. They only tell lies. They spread poison in the society. They divide the people and do negative politics," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad saying that the latter preferred to "sat on the lap of" the Congress party to make his son, Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister though the Congress has always opposed the backward and extremely backward classes. "Today Lalu Yadav, for the sake of power politics, to make his son the Chief Minister, has gone and sat in the lap of the Congress party, which has spent its entire life opposing the backward and extremely backward classes," Shah said while campaigning at Bihar's Sitamarhi on Thursday.

Notably, the 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account. Voting will take place in Saran, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani Lok Sabha seats on May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election where the electoral fate of 80 candidates will be decided. (ANI)

