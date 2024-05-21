Left Menu

"They spread confusion among people": Tripura CM Manik Saha tears into TMC

Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accused TMC of misleading people and spreading confusion among people.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:37 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha (Image/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accused TMC of misleading people and spreading confusion among people. He was speaking at a public rally to rally support for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency.

Hitting out at TMC, Congress, and CPM, Saha said, "Trinamool Congress wants to mislead people. They aim to create division and keep people poor. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to develop all sections of society. This year, the BJP and its allies will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections." "This is the 18th Lok Sabha election. We don't want a weak prime minister. The opposition and INDI alliance failed to even name a candidate for prime minister. They are spreading confusion and false promises," he said.

"This INDI alliance is made to spread confusion among people. They are in a state of chaos like the characters in 'Sholay' who find themselves alone and unarmed despite much fanfare," Saha said. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work, the Tripura CM said, "Prime Minister Modi is very sincere in the implementation of various central public projects. The people have trust and faith in Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. We will see a significant victory in West Bengal this election."

Earlier, Manik Saha launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday for not visiting Sandeshkhali "even after knowing what happened there." The remarks of Tripura CM come amidst a statement of Mamata Banerjee, where she said, "Everyone expects me to visit them during elections...I will go everywhere. I will come to you too, I will visit Sandeshkhali too."

Taking a jibe at the statement of Banerjee, Manik Saha, while speaking with ANI, said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) knows what has happened there...Earlier also, we used to see that whenever any such incident happened in Nandigram, Sandeshkhali or other places, she said that all this was a story, but the public understood everything. This is public's election, not the party's and the public knows everything." The polling for 42 seats of West Bengal is being held across all seven phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, BJP made strong inroads into TMC's hold in West Bengal, by winning 18 seats and being a close second to TMC, which won 22 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

