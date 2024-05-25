"Misconception is being spread...": Amit Shah counters Rahul Gandhi's attack on Agnipath scheme

Accusing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of spreading "falsehood" regarding the Agnipath scheme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that a "misconception" is being spread about the scheme and said that the politics of the country changed after Wayanad MP entered politics. The Agnipath scheme is the short-term defence recruitment model unveiled by the Centre in June, 2022.

"The politics of this country has changed after Rahul Gandhi came into politics. Earlier, political parties used to twist actual issues in front of the people, but they never made falsehood an issue. Rahul Gandhi has started a new tradition that only a false thing should be made an issue. The biggest example of this is the Agniveer scheme. A misconception is being spread all over the country that after 4 years, 75 per cent of Agniveers will not have a future and their life will be ruined and wasted. The scheme is that if 100 people become Agniveer, 25 per cent of them would be permanently posted in the Army. For the remaining 75 per cent, BJP rules states have made a 10-20 per cent per cent reservation in their state police force. 10 per cent reservation has been given in the central government's paramilitary force also," the Union Home Minister said addressing a press conference on Saturday. He further mentioned that other than the reservation the Agniveers would get a lot of relaxation in the selection process.

"Other than the reservation, they will get a lot of relaxation in the selection process, like age, examination, and they also do not have to go through the physical tests. After this, there might hardly be any Agniveer who might not get a job. A lot of security companies have also prioritised Agniveers. One youth would be trained on governments funding, they will be trained, they will also get the salary. He will receive a hefty salary for 4 years and after that, he will get a permanent job with gratuity," Shah added. He further said that Rahul Gandhi is saying absolute lies for the advantage of his party and misguiding the people

"I would like to urge to spread these kinds of false things. 'Naukari sabhi ko milni hai, sbko pension milna hai, sbko gratuity milni hai.' The habit of Rahul Gandhi is to spread lies," he said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the other opposition parties are continuously attacking the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the Aginveer scheme.

Earlier on May 22, Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre of turning India's soldiers into labourers and promised to scrap the Agniveer scheme after coming to power on June 4. Addressing a public rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh, the Congress leader said that India's borders are secured by the youth of Haryana and other states.

"You have patriotism in your heart, blood, and DNA. Narendra Modi ji, for the first time, has turned India's soldiers into labourers. He (PM Modi) says that there will be two kinds of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. One, a normal jawan or officer whose family will get a pension, status, and all other facilities. The other, a poor family's son who is named Agniveer; this Agniveer will neither get the status of 'shaheed' nor will he get any pension or any other facility," Rahul Gandhi said. He further said that after June 4, the INDIA bloc would tear this Agniveer scheme into pieces and dump it in the dustbin.

"The Army does not want this scheme... this scheme is imposed by the PMO. The INDIA bloc government will come to power and the first thing we shall do is throw this Agniveer scheme in the dustbin. The soldiers who sacrificed their lives will be only of one category... the government of India will work for everybody, everybody guarding India's borders will get the status of 'shaheed'. We are going to tear this Agniveer scheme into pieces and dump it in the dustbin," the Congress MP said. The Agnipath scheme was announced by the Centre in June 2022. This scheme seeks to recruit soldiers for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them in regular service. Those recruited under the scheme are called 'Agniveers'. (ANI)

