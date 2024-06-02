Arunachal Pradesh Governor Dissolves Seventh Assembly, Paves Way for New Government

In a significant political move, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has dissolved the state's seventh assembly, as announced on Sunday. This decision sets the stage for the formation of the eighth assembly, following the recent election results.

Exercising his powers under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Indian Constitution, Governor Parnaik accepted the cabinet's advice and signed the order for immediate dissolution of the current assembly, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

Additionally, Governor Parnaik accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers. However, he has requested Khandu and his team to continue their roles until the new government is officially sworn in. The BJP has emerged victorious once again, clinching 46 out of 60 seats, while the opposition Congress managed to secure only one seat.

