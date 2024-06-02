Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Dissolves Seventh Assembly, Paves Way for New Government

Governor KT Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh has dissolved the seventh assembly under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution. He has also accepted Chief Minister Pema Khandu's resignation. The BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 46 out of 60 seats, thereby returning to power for the third consecutive term.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:20 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Dissolves Seventh Assembly, Paves Way for New Government
KT Parnaik
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has dissolved the state's seventh assembly, as announced on Sunday. This decision sets the stage for the formation of the eighth assembly, following the recent election results.

Exercising his powers under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Indian Constitution, Governor Parnaik accepted the cabinet's advice and signed the order for immediate dissolution of the current assembly, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

Additionally, Governor Parnaik accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers. However, he has requested Khandu and his team to continue their roles until the new government is officially sworn in. The BJP has emerged victorious once again, clinching 46 out of 60 seats, while the opposition Congress managed to secure only one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024