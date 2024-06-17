Essar Group: A Rare Tale of Harmony in Indian Family Businesses

Essar Group's Ruia family remains an anomaly in India's frequently contentious family business scene. Unlike many, the Ruia family spans three generations under one roof, striking harmony while managing a vast business empire.

Essar Group, founded by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia in 1969, encompasses sectors such as energy, metals, and technology. Prashant Ruia, director of Essar Capital, believes this cohesion stems from aligned goals and personal space, cherishing the bonds that span generations.

Despite challenges, Essar has flourished financially, now valuing USD 8 billion in assets. The group's diverse portfolio and cooperative family management provide an inspiring counter-narrative to the often tumultuous stories of Indian family-run businesses.

