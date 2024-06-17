Left Menu

Essar Group: A Rare Tale of Harmony in Indian Family Businesses

Essar Group's Ruia family stands as an exception in India’s often contentious family business landscape. Three generations have cohesively run the conglomerate, spanning energy, metals, infrastructure, and more. Prashant Ruia attributes their success to aligned goals and personal space, maintaining traditions set by previous generations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:49 IST
Essar Group's Ruia family remains an anomaly in India's frequently contentious family business scene. Unlike many, the Ruia family spans three generations under one roof, striking harmony while managing a vast business empire.

Essar Group, founded by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia in 1969, encompasses sectors such as energy, metals, and technology. Prashant Ruia, director of Essar Capital, believes this cohesion stems from aligned goals and personal space, cherishing the bonds that span generations.

Despite challenges, Essar has flourished financially, now valuing USD 8 billion in assets. The group's diverse portfolio and cooperative family management provide an inspiring counter-narrative to the often tumultuous stories of Indian family-run businesses.

