PM Modi Preps for New Government Amid Exit Poll Buzz

With BJP confident of retaining power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a series of strategic sessions focused on the first 100-day agenda for the new government, set to be sworn in after the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4.

The Congress condemned the meeting as a psychological tactic, asserting that Modi's exit is imminent.

Exit polls released on Saturday forecast a sweeping victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Modi previously instructed his Council of Ministers to devise agenda plans for their respective ministries, signaling his confidence in BJP's return to power. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi for conducting numerous meetings, including a thorough brainstorming session to scrutinize the 100-day agenda, labeling them as 'pressure tactics' aimed at influencing the bureaucracy and administrative structures.

Officials revealed that Modi engaged in seven meetings throughout the day. In a session addressing the heatwave impacts in various Indian regions, the PM emphasized the importance of consistent fire and electrical safety audits in hospitals and public venues, amid rising fire-related fatalities. Modi underscored the need for regular fire safety drills and the efficient use of biomass in forests. Forecasts indicate persistent heatwaves in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, with a normal to above-normal monsoon prediction for most of India, except parts of peninsular India.

During a review of post-Cyclone Remal conditions, Modi was updated on the cyclone's ramifications in states like Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been active in evacuation and road clearance operations, while the Union Home Ministry maintains ongoing coordination with state governments. Modi assured continued federal assistance to cyclone-affected states.

PM Modi also chaired a meeting to discuss World Environment Day preparations, scheduled for June 5. Notably, Modi had initiated plans for the new government's first 100 days even before the Lok Sabha elections commenced, urging his ministers to prioritize early administration goals.

