Politics not a part-time job, Kangana will pack her bags after polls: Vikramaditya Singh

Congress candidate from Himachal Pradeshs Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday took a dig at his BJP rival Kangana Ranaut and said politics was not a part-time job and that the actor would leave for Mumbai the day poll results are declared.Singh said he was seeking votes from people on his vision for development of Mandi, while the BJP candidate was raking up irrelevant issues for entertainment.Addressing a series of public meetings in Mandi Lok Sabha segment, Singh said, Politics is not a part-time job.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:05 IST
Congress candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday took a dig at his BJP rival Kangana Ranaut and said ''politics was not a part-time job'' and that the actor would leave for Mumbai the day poll results are declared.

Singh said he was seeking votes from people on his vision for development of Mandi, while the BJP candidate was raking up ''irrelevant'' issues for ''entertainment''.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Mandi Lok Sabha segment, Singh said, ''Politics is not a part-time job. One has to live among the people day and night and serve them.'' ''Kangana would pack her bags and return to Mumbai on June 4,'' he added.

Now even BJP leaders have ''started whispering'' about when ''this calamity'' will return to Mumbai, he said in a statement issued later. Singh urged people to ensure his victory with a huge margin.

Meanwhile, Ranaut reiterated that all projects stalled by the current Congress government, including the construction of an airport in Mandi, would begin again.

In a statement issued here, Ranaut urged the people to give a befitting reply to the Congress for making derogatory statements against her.

The Congress was anti-women and taking us back to the 19th-century, instead of going ahead, she said.

Mandi will vote for the Lok Sabha polls on June 1 in the last phase and the results will declared on June 4.

