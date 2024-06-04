Kangana Ranaut Takes Commanding Lead in Mandi LS Seat
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut is leading by a significant margin of 25,064 votes in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.
BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut is making headlines as she leads by an impressive margin of 25,064 votes in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The data from the Election Commission reveals a significant move for the BJP in the region.
Ranaut's entry into politics has been a topic of discussion, and this lead solidifies her position in the political arena. Her popularity both as an actress and now as a politician seems to be resonating well with the voters.
The Mandi LS seat has seen vigorous campaigning, and this strong lead could play a pivotal role in shaping the future political landscape of the area. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
