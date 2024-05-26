Left Menu

Delhi hospital fire: PM Modi says tragedy is 'heart-rending', announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 19:47 IST
Delhi hospital fire: PM Modi says tragedy is 'heart-rending', announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the fire tragedy at a hospital in east Delhi is ''heart-rending'' and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

A massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead, officials said.

''The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest,'' Modi said in a post on X.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night.

In the wake of the fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi has announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

The PMO further said Rs 50,000 would be given to each of those injured.

