Vaiko falls down at his house, to undergo minor surgery for shoulder fracture

MDMK chief Vaiko tripped and fell down at his house, the party said on Sunday, adding that he is set to undergo a surgical procedure for a fracture on his right shoulder. MDMK Principal Secretary and Vaiko's son Durai Vaiko said his father fell down unexpectedly at their house on Saturday night, and that it resulted in a fracture in his right shoulder. Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, arrived at Tirunelveli on May 25 to take part in the wedding of MDMK Kanniyakumari District Secretary Vetrivel's daughter. The 80-year leader sustained injuries due to the fall at his house in his native Kalingapatti village in Tirunelveli district. In a post on social media platform X, Durai Vaiko said his father has been taken to Chennai where he will undergo a ''small surgery'' and there is nothing to be worried about. Vaiko reached Chennai by flight from Thoothukudi as doctors advised immediate surgery, the MDMK principal secretary said.

