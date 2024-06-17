Scorching Heatwave Grips Punjab and Haryana: Bathinda Tops at 46.9°C
A relentless heatwave is sweeping across Punjab and Haryana. Bathinda hit a scorching 46.9°C, making it one of the hottest places. Several other cities, including Chandigarh and Amritsar, also faced severe heat. The weather department noted elevated temperatures in many areas, causing significant discomfort for residents.
- Country:
- India
A relentless heatwave continues to batter Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda hitting a searing 46.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.
As Bathinda bore the brunt of the heat in Punjab, Pindara in Haryana's Jind also recorded a scorching 46.9 degrees Celsius, branding it the hottest spot in the state.
Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, wasn't spared either, registering a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT Department.
In Punjab, Faridkot sizzled at 46 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot sweltered at 45.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, and Ferozepur saw their thermometers climb to 45.8, 44.6, 45.4, 45, and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Haryana also felt the heat, with Faridabad and Sirsa recording blistering highs of 46.6 and 46.2 degrees Celsius. Mahendragarh reached 45.2 degrees Celsius, and Hisar wasn't far behind at 45.7 degrees Celsius.
Gurugram and Kurukshetra experienced highs of 45.1 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Rohtak scorched at 46.2 degrees Celsius. Ambala and Karnal weren't any cooler, with temperatures of 44.8 and 43.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- heatwave
- Punjab
- Haryana
- temperature
- Bathinda
- weather
- MeT Department
- Amritsar
- Chandigarh
- summers
ALSO READ
Global Weather Shift: From El Niño to La Niña
SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal wins from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, defeats AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.
Tragic Trek in Uttarakhand: Four Karnataka Trekkers Lost to Extreme Weather
SAD Faces Uphill Battle: Harsimrat Kaur Badal Leads In Bathinda
Harsimrat Kaur Badal Clinches Bathinda Victory Again