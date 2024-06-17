Scorching Heatwave Grips Punjab and Haryana: Bathinda Tops at 46.9°C

A relentless heatwave continues to batter Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda hitting a searing 46.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

As Bathinda bore the brunt of the heat in Punjab, Pindara in Haryana's Jind also recorded a scorching 46.9 degrees Celsius, branding it the hottest spot in the state.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, wasn't spared either, registering a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT Department.

In Punjab, Faridkot sizzled at 46 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot sweltered at 45.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, and Ferozepur saw their thermometers climb to 45.8, 44.6, 45.4, 45, and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Haryana also felt the heat, with Faridabad and Sirsa recording blistering highs of 46.6 and 46.2 degrees Celsius. Mahendragarh reached 45.2 degrees Celsius, and Hisar wasn't far behind at 45.7 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram and Kurukshetra experienced highs of 45.1 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Rohtak scorched at 46.2 degrees Celsius. Ambala and Karnal weren't any cooler, with temperatures of 44.8 and 43.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

