Tragic Collision: Kanchanjunga Express and Goods Train Crash in West Bengal

In a tragic incident on Monday, seven passengers and two railway staffers lost their lives while 41 others were injured when the Kanchanjunga Express met with an accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. According to the railway ministry, nine individuals sustained grievous injuries, while 32 suffered minor injuries. The railway ministry reported that the 'Up line' has been cleared, allowing train operations to resume, with clearance of the 'Down line' expected shortly.

The Kanchanjunga Express, en route to Sealdah in West Bengal from Agartala in Tripura, was struck from behind by a goods train near the New Jalpaiguri station, approximately 600 km from Kolkata. Initial local reports suggested 15 fatalities; however, the ministry later clarified that the death toll stands at nine.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site in the afternoon to oversee the situation on the ground. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collision and to implement corrective measures.

