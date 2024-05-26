"I never try to get sympathy like Modiji": Kharge at Townhall rally

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he delved into his memories as a teenager. Recalling the time when he started his political career, Kharge said, "I was interested in politics since childhood. The village I used to live in and houses were burnt during the Razakar movement. I lost my family. Only my father and I survived. I never try to get sympathy like what Modiji does. Modi ji said he was poor and used to sell tea. Modi's father was a contractor."

"I have been elected for 53 years, nobody asked me during my stint, only when I became the president did I disclose it. Strong men never win by gaining sympathy. Many people leave party leave the ideology but I have been in the same party since 1969. I want to say have patience, you will get everything," he added. Further, the Congress chief claimed to "have a complete list" of works undertaken during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government as he took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to list the achievements of his government during the past 10 years.

"People are asking Narendra Modi, what did you do in 10 years? If you ask me, I can count the works of the Congress government. We have a complete list," Kharge said. Emphasising the Congress guarantees, the party chief asserted to fulfil all promises if voted to power.

"We brought the MNREGA scheme, the Food Security Act. And we promise to give daily wages of Rs 400 to workers in MNREGA. We will give 10 kg of grain free instead of 5 kg. Further, Congress guarantees Rs 1 lakh every year in the accounts of poor women, the apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh to educated youth, and 30 lakh government jobs for youth. We will fulfil all our promises. We do what we say," he said. The Congress chief further alleged that PM Modi is "perturbed" by the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc.

"We have a long history of democratic and parliamentary traditions. Many leaders like Gandhi Ji, Pandit Nehru Ji, Sardar Patel Ji, Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji and Ambedkar Ji worked together for the country. The Congress Party made the Constitution in the country and gave equal rights to everyone. If you want democracy and constitution to remain in the country, then we will have to protect it," he said. "When the country gained independence, one-third of the 14 ministers in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet were from the opposition party. Nehru ji ran the government because he wanted the seeds of democracy to be sown deeply in the country. We are also walking on the same path of democracy, but nowadays Narendra Modi is perturbed seeing the INDIA alliance. That is why they are spreading confusion among the public," he added.

Kharge said that people are "fed up" with PM Modi's speeches as he urged the Election Commission of India to take action against those who make "hate speeches." "People are fed up with Modi's speeches. To save the Constitution, it is important to remove Modi from power. The Election Commission should take action against those who make hate speeches," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)