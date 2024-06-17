Left Menu

Historic Mosque Collapses in Old Delhi, Timely Evacuation Prevents Injuries

A mosque in Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area collapsed after developing cracks. No injuries were reported as the building was evacuated in time. Authorities are investigating the cause, with preliminary reports suggesting a weak foundation and no road subsidence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:16 IST
Historic Mosque Collapses in Old Delhi, Timely Evacuation Prevents Injuries
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A two-storey mosque in Hauz Qazi, Old Delhi, partially collapsed on Monday, shortly after cracks were noticed on its walls. Fortunately, there were no injuries, as the building had been evacuated prior to its collapse. The incident occurred around 1 pm in Chudiwala locality, prompting swift action from local authorities.

Visuals from the scene captured clouds of dust enveloping the area as the Sang-e-Marmar Masjid gave way. Onlookers and police were seen fleeing as debris filled the narrow lane. Local claims suggested the collapse followed a road cave-in, although police maintain an ongoing investigation into the precise cause.

According to police, firefighters were alerted swiftly after crack formation, leading to the mosque's evacuation and deployment of fire tenders. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) confirmed the mosque's weak foundation as the collapse trigger, denying any road subsidence involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024