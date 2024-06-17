Historic Mosque Collapses in Old Delhi, Timely Evacuation Prevents Injuries

A two-storey mosque in Hauz Qazi, Old Delhi, partially collapsed on Monday, shortly after cracks were noticed on its walls. Fortunately, there were no injuries, as the building had been evacuated prior to its collapse. The incident occurred around 1 pm in Chudiwala locality, prompting swift action from local authorities.

Visuals from the scene captured clouds of dust enveloping the area as the Sang-e-Marmar Masjid gave way. Onlookers and police were seen fleeing as debris filled the narrow lane. Local claims suggested the collapse followed a road cave-in, although police maintain an ongoing investigation into the precise cause.

According to police, firefighters were alerted swiftly after crack formation, leading to the mosque's evacuation and deployment of fire tenders. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) confirmed the mosque's weak foundation as the collapse trigger, denying any road subsidence involvement.

