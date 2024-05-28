"We have to find out the truth": Karnataka Home Minister on Prajwal Revanna to appear before SIT

After JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna said that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that they have to find out the truth now. "I saw the video. The legal process will continue. He has been given all the notices and now we have to find out the truth," he said.

Parameshwara also added that there is no delay in Revanna's case. "There is no delay. The process will take time. We can't just arrest him and bring him back. There is a procedure," he added.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged obscene video case, the accused, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the SIT on May 31 for questioning. Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics."

Revanna also claimed that he "went into depression" and "isolated" himself as he accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of sparking a discussion on the issue as part of an alleged conspiracy. "When I asked for 7 days to appear, Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders started talking about it and me in open forums. A political conspiracy was hatched against me, then I went to depression and isolated myself. That's why I apologized, even after that many in Hassan hatched conspiracy against me as I'm growing in politics, by looking at all this, I stayed away," he said.

Revanna is facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)