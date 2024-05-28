Spain Recognizes Palestinian State Amid EU-Israel Rift
Spain's prime minister announced that the nation's Cabinet would recognize a Palestinian state, highlighting a growing rift with Israel within the European Union. Concurrently, Ireland and Norway were also set to officially recognize Palestine, joining dozens of other countries, though major Western powers remain abstinent.
