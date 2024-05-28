Left Menu

Belgium's F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine: De Croo's Commitment to Speed Up Aid

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo emphasizes the importance of faster and better armament support to Ukraine in its war against Russia. De Croo confirms that the first F-16 fighter jets from Belgium's stocks are scheduled for delivery to Kyiv within the year.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:34 IST
Alexander De Croo
  • Country:
  • Belgium

More needs to be done to help Ukraine in its war effort against Russia, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that the first F-16 fighter jets out of his country's stocks are due to be delivered to Kiyv this year.

"Ukraine can only push back the invader if we provide better arms at faster pace", De Croo said as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksiy in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

