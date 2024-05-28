Belgium's F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine: De Croo's Commitment to Speed Up Aid
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo emphasizes the importance of faster and better armament support to Ukraine in its war against Russia. De Croo confirms that the first F-16 fighter jets from Belgium's stocks are scheduled for delivery to Kyiv within the year.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 14:34 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
More needs to be done to help Ukraine in its war effort against Russia, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that the first F-16 fighter jets out of his country's stocks are due to be delivered to Kiyv this year.
"Ukraine can only push back the invader if we provide better arms at faster pace", De Croo said as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksiy in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- war
- Russia
- F-16
- fighter jets
- Belgium
- Alexander De Croo
- aid
- Kyiv
- defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Court upholds Belgium's school head scarf ban
Belgium's Ghent university severs ties with three Israeli institutions
Pope Francis Adds Luxembourg to Belgium Trip Amid Recovery
Embracing Inner Beauty: Belgium's Top Woman Pageant
Thrilling Start: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Belgium in Penalty Shootout