BJP Aims for Massive Mandate Amidst INDIA Bloc's Contradictions

The BJP on Tuesday exhorted people to not waste their votes by casting them in favour of the INDIA bloc constituents as their poll prospects are marred by contradictions in their alliance and expressed confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi forming the government at the Centre for the third term with a massive mandate.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that differences among the INDIA bloc constituents are coming out in open with the AAP fighting against the Congress in Punjab and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee saying she will not attend the meeting of the INDIA bloc on June 1.

''The INDI alliance's contradictions are coming out in the open. When it's clear that these parties are fighting against each other in Punjab and West Bengal, I would like to tell people of these states especially that they should think rationally as to who they should vote for in such a situation,'' Trivedi said.

''You can clearly understand that voting for them would be in a way wasting your votes. The votes cast in favour of them would be of no significance,'' he added.

Trivedi claimed that as the Lok Sabha elections are coming closer to its conclusion after the sixth phase of polling, it's ''clearly visible'' that people of the country have understood the situation and the BJP-led NDA is on its to way to achieve the target of winning more than 400 seats under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

''People of the country are decisively standing in support of the BJP,'' he added.

Modi will get a third term as the prime minister as the INDIA bloc is on its way to suffer a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections due to the apparent contradictions in their alliance, the BJP leader claimed.

