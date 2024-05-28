Left Menu

"UP ke do ladke haar ke baad bhadke...": BJP leader Dinesh Sharma mocks Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said that after the counting of votes on June 4 for the Lok Sabha polls, headlines in the media will be "UP ke do ladke haar ke bad bhadke" (Two boys of Uttar Pradesh got infuriated after defeat).

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:30 IST
BJP leader Dinesh Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said that after the counting of votes on June 4 for the Lok Sabha polls, headlines in the media will be "UP ke do ladke haar ke bad bhadke" (Two boys of Uttar Pradesh got infuriated after defeat). Dinesh Sharma said that after the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will start blaming electronic voting machines and will even blame the public for electing the Bharatiya Janata Party in these elections.

"These two leaders, UP ke do ladke haar ke bad bhadke, will be the headlines after they face defeat. When they do not get anything, they will target the public. They are like the failed and rejected goods. They neither have any other policy nor any sense of service. They still call themselves young. They are 40 to 50 years old now. It is wrong to call them boys. They have grown up and become old. The public does not believe in this. The public should know their truth," former Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM told ANI. As per the seat agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is contesting on 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party has the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat. In the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh's 13 constituencies will vote on June 1.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

