BRS announces 3-day celebrations for Telangana Formation Day

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced a grand three-day celebration to commemorate the 10th Telangana State Formation Day. Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged the party cadre to ensure the success of the celebrations. Emphasising the significance of this milestone, KTR highlighted the role of KCR and the BRS in achieving statehood for Telangana through relentless struggle and sacrifices, including KCR's hunger strike. He called on every Telangana citizen to actively participate in these decadent celebrations to honour this historic achievement.

The celebrations will kick off on June 1 at 5 PM with a candlelight rally from the Martyrs' Memorial in Gun Park to the Amar Jyoti at Tank Bund. This event is organised to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana. BRS leader and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will grace the occasion with his presence, alongside numerous Telangana activists and citizens. On June 2nd, the main celebrations will take place at Telangana Bhavan, the party's central office. At 9:30 AM, BRS President KCR will hoist the national flag as well as the party flag. Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, KCR will address the party cadre, reflecting on the journey of Telangana and the pivotal role played by the BRS in realising the dream of a separate state.

The final day, June 3rd, will feature district-level meetings and celebrations under the leadership of district party presidents. These activities will include the hoisting of the party flag, followed by various service activities such as fruit and food distribution to the needy. Meanwhile, after former Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radhakrishna Rao alleged BRS leader KCR's involvement in a phone tapping case, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay demanded on Tuesday that the former Telangana CM be arrested at the earliest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)