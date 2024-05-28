AAP cannot make defamatory statements repeatedly and not be accountable: Bansuri Swaraj

After the Delhi Court summoned Delhi Minister Atishi in a defamation case, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cannot repeatedly make defamatory statements against the BJP without being held accountable. "AAP cannot make defamatory statements against BJP repeatedly and not be accountable. Atishi ji will now have to appear before the court to present her side," she said.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday summoned AAP Minister Atishi to appear before it on June 29 in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor over levelling baseless allegations of 'poaching' AAP legislators. Bansuri Swaraj also said that AAP has an old habit of "shoot and scoot."

"AAP has an old habit of shoot and scoot. They keep levelling false allegations and think that there will be no consequences. ACMM Rouse Avenue summoned Atishi ji on June 29 in the defamation case. She will now have to give clarification on her 27 Jan 2024 tweet and allegations levelled at BJP during a press conference on 2nd April in which she said that she got an offer to join BJP," she said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the Delhi Court's summons to Atishi in a defamation case as "dictatorship," and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to arrest all Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

"I had said earlier that they will arrest Atishi next. They are planning to do so now. Complete dictatorship. In completely flimsy, frivolous, and false cases, they are arresting ALL leaders of AAP one by one. Every single opposition leader will be arrested if Modi ji comes back to power. AAP is not imp. Saving our dear country from dictatorship is important," Delhi CM posted on X on Tuesday. Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor who filed the defamation complaint against Atishi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while speaking about the case, said, "In the past two and a half years, we have seen that whenever the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used to get caught in corruption cases, the party consistently claimed that attempts were being made to topple their government or to remove their MLAs."

"In this context, on April 2, Delhi government minister Atishi gave a statement, saying that the BJP approached her to join the party through an individual who was personally close to her and that attempts were being made to break the party. After which, on the same day, the BJP gave a legal notice to Atishi to apologise. However, when she did not apologise, we filed a case of defamation in court," said the BJP media head. (ANI)

